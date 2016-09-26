Johnston Mooney & O’Brien recalls sliced pans as precaution

Johnston Mooney & O’Brien has recalled batches of its sliced pans over fears they may contain small pieces of blue plastic tubing.

The company said the recall was “precautionary” and stressed that to the “best of our knowledge” there was no risk to consumers who may have already consumed the product.

The affected line is the 800g “Toastie” bread with a best before date of September 29th and carrying the codes D27 and E27.

No other Johnston Mooney & O’Brien products are affected.

Any potentially affected packs have been removed from the supermarket shelves in co-operation with the retail trade and any that were in the distribution system have been recalled by the company.

Advertisements alerting consumers to the recall are being placed in national press and the company has advised the retail trade and appropriate authorities.

Anyone in possession of the relevant product can, if they wish, return the product to their local retailer for a refund.

Alternatively they can send the empty packaging with their name and address for a full refund to: Johnston Mooney & O’Brien, 11 Jamestown Road, Finglas, Dublin 11.

The company apologised for any inconvenience caused by the recall but said it was “the safest course of action, however slight the risk might be”.