Dealz recalls Halloween wigs for falling 'below standards'

Halloween wigs have been recalled from Dealz in Ireland after falling “below standards” during testing.

In a statement issued on Thursday the store said that the wigs have been on sale since August 2016 across the UK and Republic of Ireland.

“Poundland is recalling the above Halloween Wigs have been found to fall below our standards,” it said.

“If you have purchased this product for someone else or know someone who has one, please tell them about this notice.”

It said customers could return the product to their nearest store for a full refund.

The wigs being recalled are:

- 127038 Fright nite long wig (green, blue, black, red, pink)

- 115428 Fright nite short bob wig (green, blue, black, red, pink)

- 127039 Fright nite curly wig (green, blue, black, red, pink )

Irish customers can call the customer service team based in Poundland at 0044 800 731 5622 between 9am and 5.30pm, Monday to Friday.

Kardashian inspired costume recalled

Separately, an online retailer has pulled a Halloween costume inspired by Kim Kardashian West’s recent armed robbery ordeal following a backlash from her followers.

The Parisian Heist Robbery Victim Costume Kit did not name Ms Kardashian West.

The costume, which was on sale on the website Costumeish for $69.99 (€77), featured a Kardashian lookalike wearing a white robe, long black wig, black sunglasses, a fake gag, 2 feet of rope and a large ring.

The description read: “She has devoted her life to promoting American decadence, youth, and hedonism but all that flashy living caught up with her one night in Paris when armed men bound her, stole her jewellery and her peace of mind. This Halloween, have some fun with pop culture and dress just like the Queen of Social media.”

The 35-year-old reality television star was attacked in her Paris residence by five armed men disguised as police officers earlier this month.

The robbers bounded her with tape, locked in the bathroom and are thought to have stolen more than €9 million in jewels.