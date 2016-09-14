Cobh named one of western Europe’s best cruise destinations

Cobh in Co Cork has been listed as the second-best cruise destination in western Europe by a travel review website.

Cruise Critic, a leading cruise review site and online cruise community, has announced the winners of its inaugural Cruise Critic Cruisers’ Choice Destination Awards.

The awards name the best cruise destinations of the year – across 15 regions around the world – based entirely on reviews posted to the Cruise Critic website.

In the British Isles and western Europe category, Amsterdam was rated the top destination, while Cobh and Greenock in Scotland ranked second and third respectively.

Adam Coulter, UK editor of Cruise Critic, said: “Cruises enable travellers to explore a number of amazing destinations, offering culture, beauty and history.

“With such a variety of unique destinations to choose from, these awards aim to highlight, and celebrate, those rated highly by travellers [in order] to offer inspiration and guidance to cruise planners.”