Christmas flights out of UK may be disrupted by strike

Christmas flights into and out of UK airports are facing severe disruption following the announcement of a two-day strike by check-in staff and baggage handlers.

The degree of disruption is unclear and will largely depend on the number of Swissport staff – the company in dispute – working in each individual airport.

More than 1,500 employees will walk out for 48 hours from Friday December 23rd, following what has been described as an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions.

The forthcoming action involves airport workers at Belfast, Gatwick, Stansted, Heathrow, Birmingham, Aberdeen, Bristol, Bournemouth, Cardiff, Doncaster, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds/Bradford, Luton, Manchester, Newcastle, and Southampton.

Airports such as Birmingham and Newcastle, which are almost entirely manned by Swissport workers, will likely feel the worst effects.

London City Airport on the other hand has no Swissport staff.

Constructive negotiations

In a statement, Unite said it has now called on management to enter “constructive negotiations . . . in a bid to avoid Christmas travel disruption at the UK’s airports”.

Union members have rejected a 4.65 per cent, three-year pay deal for 2015 to 2017 which the union says is “barely keeping pace with inflation”.

Members are also angered by related changes to terms and conditions which they say will include freezing overtime payments and restructuring pay.

Swissport, the world’s largest provider of ground and cargo handling services, could not immediately be reached for comment.

“We appreciate that this is a very busy time of year at the UK’s airports and that’s why we are calling for the company to engage in constructive talks,” said Unite national officer for civil air transport Oliver Richardson in a statement.

“Our members are only taking this industrial action as a last resort in a bid to reach a fair settlement. Our members have not had a pay rise since 2014.”