‘Black Friday’: A rundown of what’s on offer tomorrow

Retailers are getting in ever-earlier with Christmas marketing ploys and, ahead of “Black Friday” tomorrow, the offers have already begun:

Amazon: The online retailing giant has been in Black Friday mode since Monday and will have thousands of products selling with discounts of up to 50 per cent until midnight. Then, after midnight, it will start into its Cyber Monday deals.

Argos: Like Amazon, Black Friday came very early for Argos and its event will run for 13 days. On Friday, it will be selling 49-inch Smart LED televisions from LG for €429 and seven-inch 16GB Amazon Fire TV Sticks for €36.99 down from €74.99.

Asos: The site if offering 20 per cent off everything for those who use the code GOGOGO.

Aer Lingus: The airline has black balloons all over its website and is offering €50 off all flights across the Atlantic.

Boots: There is 10 per cent off “luxury fragrances”, 20 per cent off toys and more than 50 per cent off electric toothbrushes and more besides.

Carphone Warehouse: If you are in the market for a phone, this shop is running a Black Tag event and promising €100 off some handsets as well as more than 50 per cent of some accessories.

Currys/PC World: To be fair to this shop it does appear to be offering some pretty massive discounts. A Morphy Richards Health Fryer which normally costs more than €200 is selling for €89.99 while some Bose headphones have a price tag of €99.99, a saving of €110.

Debenhams: There appears to be 50 per cent off in almost every department on Friday.

Eason: There is 10 per cent off everything on its site for people using the code Black16 and there is free delivery on orders worth more than €10.

Harvey Norman: Its entire site has gone black and yellow for the big day with an array of discounts.

Littlewoods Ireland: Another retailer which has been holding Black Friday “events” on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Ryanair: This is not a site for Black Friday deals but it has been running a Cyber Week sale and would-be passengers are promised 10 per cent discounts.