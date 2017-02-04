Avoca hummus, colcannon recalled after listeria found

Batches of Avoca-brand hummus and colcannon have been recalled because of the “presence of listeria monocytogene”, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has said.

Listeria monocytogene is a bacteria which causes listeriosis infections. The FSAI said listeriosis was a “serious disease”which can be “life threatening, particularly for pregnant women, the elderly and other people with a weakened immune system.”

There was one affected batch for each product. The hummus had a use -by date of Feburary 7th and the colcannon had a use-by date of February 4th.

The authority said customers are advised not to eat the product and should dispose it or return to the shop.

It said food businesses should remove the product from sale and put up a notice telling customers not to eat the product.

Avoca is a clothing manufacturing, retail, food and cafe business which started in Co Wicklow and operates several large retail outlets, food halls and cafes across Ireland.

Multinational Aamark paid the Pratt family more than €50 million for Avoca in 2015.