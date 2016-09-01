Almost 1,500 cases of gas meter tampering found since 2014

Some 1,475 cases of gas meters being tampered with have been detected across 19 counties nationwide over the past two years.

Tampering with a gas meter is dangerous, exposing people to the risk of a gas explosion, fire, injury or even death. Due to the dangers involved, gas meter tampering is a criminal offence with possible prison sentences and heavy fines for those found guilty.

The counties with the highest prevalence of tampering cases include Dublin, Meath, Louth, Kildare, Carlow, Cork, Kilkenny and Limerick.

Gas Networks Ireland (GNI) has successfully prosecuted meter-tampering cases in Dublin, Cork, Carlow and Waterford.

GNI is running a public awareness campaign to highlight the life-threatening danger posed by such tampering.

The campaign aims to educate the public on the dangers associated with the offence and to advise on appropriate actions to take if they believe such tampering is being perpetrated.

GNI has been actively engaged in identifying and making safe installations where tampering has been found.

Increased tip-offs

In doing so, the company acknowledges and is grateful for the increased numbers of tip-offs it has received from concerned members of the public and is keen for this to continue.

GNI networks safety manager Owen Wilson said interfering with gas meters is dangerous and illegal.

“By interfering unlawfully with gas meters, those tampering are not only putting their own safety at risk, but also the safety of their families and neighbours,” he said.

Suspected cases of meter tampering can be confidentially reported to GNI on 1850 200 694 or on gasnetworks.ie/metertampering