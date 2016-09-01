CORK

Triskel Christchurch, Tobin Street, Cork City: Bojan Z – The Triskel Steinway Piano Solo Series, a season of performances this autumn to show off the Steinway C piano (Saturday, September 3rd, 8pm, 1 50/ 1 20/ 1 18). Call 021-4272022, triskelchristchurch@triskelartscentre.ie, .triskelartscentre.ie.

Innishannon House Hotel: The Vintage Wedding Fair will feature vintage, quirky, handmade and unique wedding suppliers for brides and grooms to be (Sunday, September 4th, 12pm-5pm, 1 4 at the door or online via EventBrite). Call 021-4775121, kimlombard27@gmail.com, innishannon-hotel.ie/your-exclusive-wedding.html.

DUBLIN

National Gallery of Ireland, Clare Street: Eclectic Images, Recent Prints and Drawings Acquisitions, talk by Anne Hodge of the gallery (Tuesday, September 6th, 10.30am, free). Call 01-6615133, nationalgallery.ie.

Doorway Gallery, 24 South Frederick Street: Exhibitiion, Studying the world with a steady hand, by Angela Morgan (opens Thursday, September 1st, Mon-Sat 10.30-6pm). Call 01-7645895, Denise@thedoorwaygallery.com. UCD Quinn School of Business: UCD BComm class of 1971, 45 year reunion. Catch up with old friends, reminiscing and reconnecting with your classmates (Friday, September 2nd, 6pm, free). Call 01-7168805, businessalumni@ucd.ie.

Rathmichael Parish School, Stonebridge Rd, Shankill: Annual Rarthmichael Parish and School Fete – stalls for everyone, games, cakes, jams, refreshments (Saturday, noon-4pm. Pay at the gate, adult, children & family tickets). Call 01-2824794, trishfrankoneill@hotmail.com, rathmichael parish fete Facebook.

Kilternan, Dublin 18: Kilternan Country Market, opp Golden Ball. Fresh home made produce (Sat 10 am to 12 noon). Call 087-1368393, 087-6416286, mickgorse@gmail.com, kilternancountrymarket.com.

Mountjoy Square: Dublin Community Growers’ Harvest Festival with music and games, seed bombs, herbal workshops, learn how to grow your own fruit and veg on a balcony (Saturday, September 3rd, noon, free). Call 087-7739446, dubcommgrowerssecretary@gmail.com, dcg.ie.

Lantern Centre, Synge Street: Jung Society public lecture, Creativity, by Jasbinder Garnermann (Tuesday, September 8th, 8pm, 1 10). Call 085-7610354, Jungireland@hotmail.com, Jungcentre.com.

Central Library, Ilac Centre, Henry Street: Opera Librettists and Libretti: Reality and Legend, a series of three illustrated talks by Michael Grant (Thursday, September 8th, 15th & 22nd, 1pm, free, booking essential). Call 01-8734333, musiclibrary@dublincity.ie, dublincity.ie.

MART Gallery, 190a Rathmines Road: Leg Over Soil is a group show that investigates the layered facts of a moment, showcasing new works from members of the Dublin-based Gum Collective (Thursday, September 8th, 6pm, free). Call 086-3556636, bernard@mart.ie, mart.ie/calendar/leg-over-soil.

KERRY

Dingle Benners Hotel, Main Street: Dingle Historical Society lecture: Dingle in the 18th Century Munster Economy by David Dickson, Professor of Modern History, TCD (Thursday, September 1st, 8pm, donations). Call 066-9151638.

TIPPERARY

The Source Arts Centre, Cathedral Street, Thurles: For her project at The Source Arts Centre, Stoma, Sheenagh Geoghegan looks to investigate space and objects “as archives of experience” in terms of their ability to tap into our collective sense of disorientation and disquietude (opens Thursday, September 8th, 10am to 5pm, free). Call 0504-90204, boxoffice@sourcearts.ie, thesourceartscentre.ie.

TYRONE

Strule Arts Centre, Omagh: Paul Clements will be on a Travelling On panel with Geoff Hill and Michael Fewer during this year’s Benedict Kiely Weekend and may even tell you a bit about his trip along Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way (Friday, September 9th, 7.30pm, £10). Call +44 28 82247831, gillian@collinspress.ie, collinspress.ie/paul-clements-and-benedicte-kiely.html.

WATERFORD

Medieval Museum, Cathedral Square, Viking Triangle: Waterford Treasures Talks 2016: An unflinching Idealist : The Life and Journalism of James W Upton by Dr Anthony Keating (Monday, September 5th, 7.30pm, 1 5 towards Museum conservation fund). Call 0761-102650, rryan@waterfordcouncil.ie, waterfordtreasures.com.

The Mall: Waterford Harvest Festival’s Thin Gin Music Stage curated by Labyrinth Management & Events (Friday, September 9th, 1pm, free). Call 086-1589944, labyrinthmgmt@gmail.com.

WEXFORD

Wexford Library, Mallin Street, Wexford Town: Dr David Murphy will present a talk on the Irish and Wexford involvement in the Battle of the Somme (Thursday, September 8th, 7pm, free). Call 053-9196760, wexfordlib@wexfordcoco.ie, wexford.ie/library.