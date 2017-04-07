What’s hot, what’s not: Waiter, there’s a hand in my salad

WHAT’S NOT

Murphy’s Ice cream

Opening a shop in Galway.

Batgirl

Joss Whedon is on board to direct the first Batgirl film.

The Grand Stretch

It’s settling in nicely.

Love Supreme, Portobello

The much-loved Stoneybatter cafe is opening up on the southside.

Irish street art

The Smithfield mural of British hip hop artist Stormzy is just another high point.

‘What I Know About Running Coffee Shops’

New book from 3FE’s Colin Harmon.

Anniversaries

Primarily ones that make us feel old. Like Rihanna’s Umbrella being 10.

Deliveroo

Facing legal action over employment rights.

Dress codes

From the Dáil to the airport: don’t fence us in.

Series-ending stress

The anxious feeling of knowing you’re nearing the end of a beloved series. Catastrophe and S-Town especially.

Trump talk

It’s hard to have a conversation these days without some.

School fees

Ireland’s most expensive school to open in Leopardstown, Dublin next year.

Hand salad

An American attempt to rebrand crudités sounds . . . cannibal-y.