What’s hot, what’s not: Waiter, there’s a hand in my salad
A bit of Stoneybatter moves south; and Deliveroo hits a pothole
‘Hand salad’ anyone?
WHAT’S NOT
Murphy’s Ice cream
Opening a shop in Galway.
Batgirl
Joss Whedon is on board to direct the first Batgirl film.
The Grand Stretch
It’s settling in nicely.
Love Supreme, Portobello
The much-loved Stoneybatter cafe is opening up on the southside.
Irish street art
The Smithfield mural of British hip hop artist Stormzy is just another high point.
‘What I Know About Running Coffee Shops’
New book from 3FE’s Colin Harmon.
WHAT’S NOT
Anniversaries
Primarily ones that make us feel old. Like Rihanna’s Umbrella being 10.
Deliveroo
Facing legal action over employment rights.
Dress codes
From the Dáil to the airport: don’t fence us in.
Series-ending stress
The anxious feeling of knowing you’re nearing the end of a beloved series. Catastrophe and S-Town especially.
Trump talk
It’s hard to have a conversation these days without some.
School fees
Ireland’s most expensive school to open in Leopardstown, Dublin next year.
Hand salad
An American attempt to rebrand crudités sounds . . . cannibal-y.