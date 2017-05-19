What’s hot this week: Punchestown, metallic shoes and Eithne Shortall
What’s not: Avocado, Masterchef and over-priced rentals
Master of None, Aziz Ansari’s sweet, charming and funny sitcom is back on Netflix for series 2
What’s Hot
Aziz Ansari’s sweet, charming and funny sitcom is back on Netflix for series 2
Punchestown Music Festival
Bonnie Tyler? A roller disco? Culture Club? All Saints? Shut up and take my money
thisispopbaby for Eurovision
It’s time to draft in Ireland’s most riotous producers to make a spectacle of next year’s entry
Musashi expanding
A bigger premises on Capel Street coming for some of Dublin’s best sushi
Love In Row 27
Holiday reading sorted with Eithne Shortall’s debut novel
Metallic shoes
Marc Jacobs Chelsea boots, Trussardi sandals, Isabel Marant drama
Photo album gifts
Bringing back hard copies for personal presents
What’s Not
Sandyford apartments
A new development called The Maple is renting one-beds at €1,925 a month and two-beds for €2,570. Get a grip!
Masterchef
Will they ever be forgiven for kicking Irishwoman Alison O’Reilly off?
Avocado fetish
The “world’s first avocado bar”, Avocaderia, has opened in Brooklyn. Enough already
Snap Inc
Snapchat’s parent company lost $2.2bn in the first quarter of 2017. Is that what we call successful tech now?
All Directions
Too many solo careers competing for attention from the One Direction boyos
The Ormond Hotel
An icon of Dublin’s quays – although derelict for some time – is to be demolished
90’s sunglasses
We thought we had left dodgy styles in the past