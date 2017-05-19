What’s hot this week: Punchestown, metallic shoes and Eithne Shortall

What’s Hot

Master of None

Aziz Ansari’s sweet, charming and funny sitcom is back on Netflix for series 2

Punchestown Music Festival

Bonnie Tyler? A roller disco? Culture Club? All Saints? Shut up and take my money

thisispopbaby for Eurovision

It’s time to draft in Ireland’s most riotous producers to make a spectacle of next year’s entry

Musashi expanding

A bigger premises on Capel Street coming for some of Dublin’s best sushi

Love In Row 27

Holiday reading sorted with Eithne Shortall’s debut novel

Metallic shoes

Marc Jacobs Chelsea boots, Trussardi sandals, Isabel Marant drama

Photo album gifts

Bringing back hard copies for personal presents

Avocado overload. Enough already

What’s Not

Sandyford apartments

A new development called The Maple is renting one-beds at €1,925 a month and two-beds for €2,570. Get a grip!

Masterchef

Will they ever be forgiven for kicking Irishwoman Alison O’Reilly off?

Avocado fetish

The “world’s first avocado bar”, Avocaderia, has opened in Brooklyn. Enough already

Snap Inc

Snapchat’s parent company lost $2.2bn in the first quarter of 2017. Is that what we call successful tech now?

All Directions

Too many solo careers competing for attention from the One Direction boyos

The Ormond Hotel

An icon of Dublin’s quays – although derelict for some time – is to be demolished

90’s sunglasses

We thought we had left dodgy styles in the past