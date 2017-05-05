What’s hot this week: city breaks and bluebells
What’s not: the myriad of moths and seriously underweight high street mannequins
Yes to . . . a city break in Paris. Photograph: Getty Images
Ireland
This incredible weather, heating us all up happily.
Bluebells
Glorious right now. Walk in the woodlands and wonder.
Galway Arts Festival
Enda Walsh, John Gerrard, Druid Debuts and more. Their programme – just launched - looks like one of the best yet.
Jane Austen bingo
“You once took a walk with a cad” “You develop a resentment at a public dance”– can you get a whole line? Brilliant fun. Find it at hercampus.com.
Laurie Anderson
Her residency at the National Concert Hall this month brings brilliance to town.
War brides
Stories of the Cork women who married American servicemen in the first World War. Fascinating stuff at the Sirius Arts Centre, Cobh.
Grey hair
May sees the Bealtaine Festival kick off the annual month-long celebration of arts and creativity for older people. Why just one month?!
City breaks
Planned properly, they’re just as rejuvenating as a week-long holiday
What’s Not Hot
Moths
The mild winter is bringing them to a cupboard near you. Lavender bags and moth balls at the ready.
The sea
As anyone tempted to jump in during the bank holiday sunshine will have discovered.
Scandi-Noir
Has anyone else had enough of the unrelenting gloom?
High street mannequins
According to a new study in the UK, female mannequins are seriously underweight. Get real dummies.
The tech bubble
Dan Lyons’s brilliant Disrupted now out in paperback. Read it and weep over the cult of free candy and clueless start-ups.
Anything indoors
From studying (yes, it’s exam weather time), to trying to stay glued to the desk. Those blue skies are making it hard . . .