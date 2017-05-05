What’s hot this week: city breaks and bluebells

What’s not: the myriad of moths and seriously underweight high street mannequins

Yes to . . . a city break in Paris. Photograph: Getty Images

Yes to . . . a city break in Paris. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Ireland

This incredible weather, heating us all up happily.

Bluebells

Glorious right now. Walk in the woodlands and wonder.

Galway Arts Festival

Enda Walsh, John Gerrard, Druid Debuts and more. Their programme – just launched - looks like one of the best yet.

Jane Austen bingo

“You once took a walk with a cad” “You develop a resentment at a public dance”– can you get a whole line? Brilliant fun. Find it at hercampus.com.

Laurie Anderson

Her residency at the National Concert Hall this month brings brilliance to town.

War brides

Stories of the Cork women who married American servicemen in the first World War. Fascinating stuff at the Sirius Arts Centre, Cobh.

Grey hair

May sees the Bealtaine Festival kick off the annual month-long celebration of arts and creativity for older people. Why just one month?!

City breaks

Planned properly, they’re just as rejuvenating as a week-long holiday

What’s Not Hot

Moths

The mild winter is bringing them to a cupboard near you. Lavender bags and moth balls at the ready.

The sea

As anyone tempted to jump in during the bank holiday sunshine will have discovered.

Scandi-Noir

Has anyone else had enough of the unrelenting gloom?

High street mannequins

According to a new study in the UK, female mannequins are seriously underweight. Get real dummies.

The tech bubble

Dan Lyons’s brilliant Disrupted now out in paperback. Read it and weep over the cult of free candy and clueless start-ups.

Anything indoors

From studying (yes, it’s exam weather time), to trying to stay glued to the desk. Those blue skies are making it hard . . .

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.