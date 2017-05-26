What’s hot this week: Cacti and fellas in florals
What’s not: Avocado toast, high-maintenance weddings and ‘dinner driving’
Yes to . . . cacti, the lazy person’s houseplant solution
What’s Hot
Far-flung festivals
The xx’s Night + Day in Skógafoss, Iceland; Love International in Tisno, Croatia; Flow Festival in Helsinki.
Margaret Atwood
The Handmaid’s Tale TV series (starting Sunday May 28th on Channel 4) is scary and a bit too relevant.
Cacti
The lazy person’s houseplant solution.
Fellas in florals
On shorts and shirts everywhere.
Fish burger
As perfected by the Fish Shop’s wine bar on Benburb Street in Dublin.
‘True Care’
Less than a year after James Vincent McMorrow’s excellent album We Move, he’s released this new one.
What’s Not
Dinner driving
If you’re to believe Danny Healy-Rae (we don’t), a big meal is as dangerous as alcohol in causing car accidents.
A general election
We’d prefer a bit of quiet, actually.
Laptops as carry-on
The in-flight ban is encroaching.
Avocado toast
Has overtaken the flat white as shorthand for people giving out about millennials.
‘Scandal’
Season seven will be the show’s final one, so get your Olivia Pope fix now.
High-maintenance weddings
Think about Pippa Middleton, and then do the opposite. Your guests will thank you.