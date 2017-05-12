What’s hot this week: Book spines, witches, Goldie and Kurt

What’s Hot

#TitleTales

The fun game from @DubrayBooks. Stacking up your books to make short stories from the titles is Twitter-addictive.

Dublin 8

New city festival this weekend in Dublin Double Four. Check out the happenings culturedatewithdublin8.ie

Donald Tusk

From grey Eurocrat to unlikely hero? Stepping up to slap down Theresa May – if it wasn’t so serious we’d be enjoying the scrap.

The Witches of Ireland

Assembling in Venice as Jesse Jones opens at the 57th Venice Biennale. Tremble, tremble. See irelandatvenice2017.ie

Sutton to Sandycove

Another link in the long-promised cycleway opens in Clontarf. We can’t wait to freewheel the whole 22km coastal route.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

Smooching on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Together for 35 years and still smoking. We don’t mind this PDA.

What’s not

Katy in the Box

Fair City’s Ciaran has had Katy locked in a box for over a year now. Will she be free by the time we go to print? Does anyone still care?

Nostalgia

According to the Times Literary Supplement, the current mania for a past that never existed is shoddy, distorting and dangerous. Look to the future!

The Banks

The recession may be over, for some, but stories of banks’ actions still shock and dismay.

Craggy Island Festival

It was due to bring Lovely Girls and Priests competitions to Inis Oírr this weekend. Did they cancel because Pat Mustard put another bomb on the milk float?

80s Shoulder Pads

Some of us still remember how hideous they were the first time. No, fashion pack, we’re not fooled.

Fleece

Not woolly sheep, but synthetic fleeces. Plastic microfibre strands get into the water through your washing machine, harmful to fish – and us.