What’s hot: Daisy Buchanan’s new book and IMMA’s current exhibition

What’s not: Home ownership at its lowest rate since 1971, and athleisure overdose

No to . . . home ownership being at its lowest level in nearly 50 years. Photograph: Getty Images/Cultura RF

What’s Hot

How To Be A Grown-Up

British writer Daisy Buchanan’s book is much more than millennial self-help.

Lumo

This Dublin club night has built a strong following, facebook.com/lumoclub.

The Lions

Looking forward to the rugby team’s June and July tour.

As Above, So Below

A fascinating and spiritual exhibition running at IMMA until August 27th.

The Butterfly Effect

Jon Ronson’s upcoming podcast series.

Dulse Sunday Roast

Comfort food at its finest at this restaurant in Barna, Co Galway.

What’s Not

Twitter hype

Overhyped films and plays on social media means you’re always a little let down.

Belfast Bikes

A third of the city’s rental bikes have been damaged or stolen.

Peak athleisure

We’ve had enough. Time to swap the tracksuit bottoms for jeans.

Home ownership

At its lowest rate in Ireland since 1971.

Diet drinks

A new study links them to an increased risk of developing stroke or dementia.

Nude lipstick shades

The KKW x Kylie Cosmetics range feels bland. Make it pop instead.

