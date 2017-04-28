What’s hot: Daisy Buchanan’s new book and IMMA’s current exhibition
What’s not: Home ownership at its lowest rate since 1971, and athleisure overdose
No to . . . home ownership being at its lowest level in nearly 50 years. Photograph: Getty Images/Cultura RF
What’s Hot
How To Be A Grown-Up
British writer Daisy Buchanan’s book is much more than millennial self-help.
Lumo
This Dublin club night has built a strong following, facebook.com/lumoclub.
The Lions
Looking forward to the rugby team’s June and July tour.
As Above, So Below
A fascinating and spiritual exhibition running at IMMA until August 27th.
The Butterfly Effect
Jon Ronson’s upcoming podcast series.
Dulse Sunday Roast
Comfort food at its finest at this restaurant in Barna, Co Galway.
What’s Not
Twitter hype
Overhyped films and plays on social media means you’re always a little let down.
Belfast Bikes
A third of the city’s rental bikes have been damaged or stolen.
Peak athleisure
We’ve had enough. Time to swap the tracksuit bottoms for jeans.
Home ownership
At its lowest rate in Ireland since 1971.
Diet drinks
A new study links them to an increased risk of developing stroke or dementia.
Nude lipstick shades
The KKW x Kylie Cosmetics range feels bland. Make it pop instead.