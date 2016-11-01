World’s shortest flight carries its millionth passenger

The world’s shortest flight, a short hop between two islands off Scotland, celebrated its millionth passenger on Monday. The 2.7km (1.7-mile) flight between Westray and Papa Westray in Orkney is listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the shortest scheduled flight in the world.

The journey lasts about two minutes but with an ideal wind it can take just 47 seconds.

The service, which is part of Orkney Inter Isles Air Service that stops off around the network of tiny islands, is run by Loganair.

The millionth passenger, banker Anne Rendall, has flown more than 10,000 trips on the service, visiting island communities and tending to their banking requirements.

Jonathan Hinkles, Loganair’s managing director said the route is “a jewel in our network and known across the world. However, despite its fame, it’s an essential life-line service for the people of Orkney.

“It’s used by teachers, doctors, policemen and school-pupils, helping them to go about their daily routines.”