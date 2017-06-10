World’s first Viking virtual reality adventure opens in Waterford

News

Viking Invasion

Located in Waterford’s Viking Triangle, King of the Vikings is the world’s first viking virtual reality experience.

Waterford company Emagine has opened a new virtual reality adventure experience celebrating all things Viking. King Of The Vikings, based on Bailey’s New Street in the city, is set in an authentic Viking house which has been built using traditional methods in the ruins of the 13th century Franciscan Friary. It’s the first Viking virtual reality adventure in the world, taking visitors back in time to meet Viking warlords themselves. For more see waterfordtreasures.com.

Cork to Cornwall

Cornwall

The new Aer Lingus Regional Cork to Cornwall route takes off this summer. Operated by Stobart Air, the new summer route from Cork Airport to Cornwall Airport Newquay will operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with lead-in fares from €34.99 one way, including taxes and charges. See aerlingus.com.

Travel checks

Feedback from 120 million passengers at 100 airports all over the world during 2016 has been analysed to help identify the best and worst times to travel. Last year, HappyOrNot published a global study identifying Wednesday as the day with highest passenger satisfaction. This year, Saturdays and Sundays between midnight and 2am have been identified as the worst times to fly, while Tuesdays came out on top as the easiest day to travel in terms of security waiting times and check-in queues. See happy-or-not.com for the full report.

Check In

Father’s Day Fests

Dublin

Dine with Dad at the InterContinental Dublin’s Cuba Libre feast for Father’s Day. The Cuban-themed brunch, Sunday, June 18th, will have a Havana Club rum station, Cuban-style suckling pig, Cuban sandwiches, Latin shrimp cocktail and the rest. From €47pp, intercontinentaldublin.ie.

Mayo

Let Dad decide how to spend his break away at the Ice House. An overnight package, including dinner in the Pier Restaurant, breakfast and late check starts at €269, then you can add on a fishing trip, massage or a round of golf. See theicehousehotel.ie for more.

Cork

The Inchydoney Hotel welcomes fathers to either an Adrenaline Junkie package, €210, or a Downtime Dudes package, €235, each including two nights’ accommodation, breakfast and activities; see inchydoneyisland.com.

Get Appy

HerePin

Share your favourite spots while travelling with your fellow travellers via this start-up app. Great for finding hidden gems while abroad. Available on Google Play and The App Store; see herepin.com.

Brilliant Bordeaux

For an authentic taste of southern France, consider Cassidy Travel’s latest offer, a seven-night river cruise of the Garonne. Departing June 22nd, their special package includes daily sightseeing programmes at every stop, all meals with wine and a gala dinner while staying in a stateroom aboard the AmaDolc, with flights from Dublin from €1,499 pps. For a full itinerary and more details call Cassidy Travel on 01 969 5266 or book in one of their nine stores. See cassidytravel.ie.

TRAVEL DEALS with Joan Scales

Cork: Castlemartyr holiday lodges will include two day passes for Trabolgan and two passes for Leahy’s Farm, from €868 per week, tridentholidayhomes.ie, (01) 2018402.

Montenegro: Luxury holidays in the Hotel Splendid during June from €1,140, including flights, hotel, transfers and 20kg baggage, Croatiatours.ie, (01) 878 0800.

Canary Islands: family holidays from Classic Collection to Tenerife, a week half board in the Vik San Antonio from €3,035 for two adults and two children. In Tenerife a fun week in the Hard Rock Hotel will cost €3,425, classic-collection.ie, (01) 541 3000.