Tuscan villas, Galway food and island escapes

To Tuscany

For families looking for. The collection of villas and apartments have lovingly been renovated from their former use as a traditional Tuscan farm, with dining areas, an outside terrace and private pool with a shallow end for little ones. Feast on the best of Italian cuisine, explore the nearby hilltop towns or relax with an in-room treatment. Book by May 1st for a seven-night stay or more and avail of a 10 per cent discount. Two-bedroom apartments and villas from €343 for a three-night stay. cignella.com

Tuscany: as an alternative to resorts, consider the Cignella Estate.

Basket Case

Picnics are making a culinary comeback thanks to a new initiative by Galway Food Tours and McCambridges. The Galwegian food heroes have launched a gourmet picnic hamper packed full of fine Irish fare starting at €48 each. Each basket comes with a detailed map with all the best al fresco dining spots in the city and adult colouring books, just for fun. Order yours at galwayfoodtours.com

Street Style

Britain’s prettiest streets have been revealed via a survey conducted by National Express. The Shambles, York’s famous 14th-century market road, took the coveted hot spot, with the Royal Mile in Edinburgh’s old town and the Circus in Bath taking second and third place respectively. For a full list of winners see nationalexpress.com

CHECK IN Island Escapes

St Lucia: GoHop is offering an adventure in the East Caribbean island for 10 nights from €2,999 per person including return flights, taxes, accommodation, one checked bag per person and return transfers. gohop.ie

Tenerife: Visit the largest of the Canary islands from June 9th for seven days with accommodation in the four-star Sun Resort self-catering from €2,187 per person. falconholidays.ie

GET ‘APPY

Chatnbook

Choose your destination, dates and preferences including rating, free wifi, gym facilities etc and this app will select the top hotels for your criteria, along with the best rates available. Available on iTunes and Android; chatnbook.com

Slumber Party

Kilkenny’s four-star Hibernian Hotel has launched a new package perfect for hen parties or friends in need of some quality time. Check in to the hotel on a Friday night for a Suite Sleepover with sweet treats on arrival and a host of Netflix movies at your fingertips. Enjoy a freshly prepared breakfast the next morning before exploring the cobbled streets and shopping hot spots before returning to dinner and cocktails in Harper’s Restaurant that evening. Finish your stay with a night on the tiles complete with a specially reserved VIP area in Morrisson’s Late Bar and a bottle of bubbles. From €180 per person sharing for two nights based on two people sharing. See kilkennyhibernianhotel.com for more.

TRAVEL DEALS WITH JOAN SCALES

Mediterranean luxury cruise: four nights on six-star Silversea Silver Spirit, November 11th from Rome to Monaco from €1,345pps. All inclusive, flights from Dublin and own butler, sunway.ie, 01- 2311800.

Bridge in Austria: join a group holiday in Mayrhofen for a week of fun and a tournament. Based at the four-star Sport Hotel, €895pp, half-board, flights and tournament, travalue.ie, 1890-289255.

Experience Ferrari Land: Try the biggest rollercoaster in Europe and family trips to Costa Dorada. Visit Spain with Falconholiays.ie, staying in Sunclub Apartments from €529pps in June, 1850-453545.