Travelling Europe on a budget? Coaches offer best value for money

When travelling on a budget it is well worth considering – and using – bus and coach services. There has been a dramatic increase in bus services worldwide and also in the quality of vehicles. Modern coaches have air conditioning, smooth suspension and most have toilets on board.

Travelling around Europe can be very good value with coach services linking cities and towns at very reasonable price, ie Paris to Berlin from €30.

Eurolines is the biggest company and serves more than 500 destinations. If you plan on doing a lot of travelling, you can buy a 15- or 30-day pass, which cost €245 and €350 respectively during midseason. Students can avail from a 10 per cent discount. See eurolines.com.

Goeuro (goeuro.com) is a transport-planning website and provides details of all types of transport within Europe including trains, flights and car hire with pricing. It can help you find which bus lines operate to where and the costs involved.

Big impact

In the United Kingdom, Megabus has been making a big impact on moving people from towns and cities. Their competitive pricing and Ryanair-style sales mean fares begin at just £1 at times.

Megabus, in conjunction with Flixbus, now operates to France, Belgium, Netherlands, Italy and Spain. London to Barcelona will cost from €96 return and London to Amsterdam from €50 return, see uk.megabus.com.

Greyhound is the most famous coach service in the United States, covering the country with its long-range services. In recent years a proliferation of new coach services has appeared, linking cities for reasonable prices.

Attitudes to public transport and eco-consciousness have also helped. Megabus also operates in the US and Canada along with BoltBus, Peter Pan Bus Lines, Coach USA, Tripper Bus and more.

You can find bus routes and companies on checkmybus.com.

