Travel Gear: Tumi’s new backpack and Electric’s retro-smart sunglasses

Tumi Otis Backpack

Premium luggage brand Tumi has worked with publisher-curator, Cool Hunting to design its new Otis Backpack.

As someone like me with an acknowledged unhealthy liking for pockets, the Otis doesn’t disappoint with its complement of nine. From an easy-access laptop pocket to one for a water bottle and, of course, an RFID-shielded option to keep your electronics safe from scanning, organisation won’t be an issue for the neater traveller.

Outside, there’s an Italian-made water-resistant coated canvas, with a touch of leather here and there, and a strap at the back to slide on to your wheelie handle. Tumi quality means Tumi prices.

$369 (about €345) from ie.tumi.com.

Electric Stacker Sunglasses

Despite its vaguely retro, 1970s styling, the Stacker has still been able to integrate smart outdoors thinking into its frames. For a start, it comes with a removable eye mask to protect from wind, dust and spray.

There’s a discreet airflow system, which directs ventilation and help keep your lenses fog-free.

The lens itself features what Electric calls OHM, where it has a melanin infusion which it claims aids clarity and shields the eye and skin around the eyes from harmful UV and HEV rays. While flexible legs and performance grips hidden in the bridge help secure them on your face mid-adventure.

€185 from smartbuyglasses.ie.

Columbia Canuk Titanium Boots

These high-tech snow boots probably won’t be available for this year’s skiing (or Irish snow if it arrives), but have lots to recommend them, given they integrate two of Columbia’s smartest innovations.

They have a shiny Omni-Heat layer on the inside to reflect heat back on to your feet and OutDry Extreme to stay waterproof, yet breathable. The outer sole comes courtesy of Michelin with the promise of improved sure-footed stickiness in icy conditions.

Approx €200, check columbia.com for details.

@tomtomkelly