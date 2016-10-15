Travel Gear: Tech to make your journey easier

GoPro Hero5 Black

Virtually a generic catch-all for action cameras, GoPro’s ubiquity still makes it the benchmark against which alternatives are judged. So its latest iterations, including the Hero5 Black, have some interesting upgrades. What’s not changed is worth mentioning: resolution is as was. Perhaps the feeling is that 4k is as good as people need. Instead the emphasis is on the user experience: making set-up less complicated and once set, it’s single-button control. They have also added voice commands (in several languages), so you can still control your camera at an arm’s, a stick’s or even a surfboard’s length. Plus in-camera stabilisation is much enhanced, so that one is less likely to compromise that adventure holiday movie with nausea-inducing camera judder. Soon in good camera stores, €430. See gopro.com

Timex X Todd Snyder Mod Watch

Inspired by a vintage design found in its substantial archives – Timex has been making watches since 1854 – the concentric rings include a simple feature for the maths-challengers traveller: 24-hour clock times. So those railway and plane schedules can be decoded at a glance – at least in theory. A collaboration with designer Todd Snyder, the target-style face gives it retro vibe, as well 50m water resistance and old-school webbing strap. $138 from toddsnyder.com

Heated Car Blanket

Here’s a possible way to deal with divergent heating needs of your passengers on the next road trip. A low power, heated car blanket, it simply plugs into the 12V socket, and gently adds another layer of cosiness. The fabric is a polar fleece, so warm anyway with an LED to remind you it’s powered on. It comes with a 2m cable and folds into its own storage bag to fling in the boot.

€50 from thegizmoshop.net

