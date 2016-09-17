Travel Gear: Tech to make travel easier

Sony signature series hi-res Walkman

Those of us of the vintage to remember the revolutionary original may have thought that all that remained of the Walkman was its name. Apparently not. Sony is releasing a new high-resolution Walkman, one that puts a huge premium on sound and build quality, with a price tag to match. With a gold-plated, oxygen-free copper case and 258GB of storage, this is the very antithesis of the nasty MP3 player. The gold and copper are here for their conductive and acoustic properties – ping not bling – and it features new Bluetooth-enhancing LDAC technology for wireless headphone audio. Are there enough cashed-up audiophiles to make it fly? $3,200 from amazon.com

Samsung Gear S3

One of the pioneers of the smartwatch, Samsung has seen the once fairly niche category invaded on all sides. Its new Gear S3 looks to launch it to the vanguard again. The bezel has been reinvented here as its key interface. It has regular phone functions, music player controls, but also a GPS, altimeter and barometer. There’s a full suite of fitness-tracking functions, with thousands of apps to download. It promises up to four days between charges and has IP6-rated water and dustproofing. All proof that catching up on others’ shortcomings can sometimes be better than leading the charge. €400 TBC, see samsung.com

Grrowler dog collar and bowl

Always travel with a dog bowl to hand with RMU’s Grrowler collar. It has one zipped away in its folds, as well as a length of paracord for an improvised lead. There’s a range of colours – your colour-blind mutt won’t care – and different sizes to suit the breed. $40 from rmuoutdoors.com