Travel Gear: Tech to make travel easier

Tom Kelly

Brunton DWB 1894 Compass

DW Brunton, after whom this vintage-style compass is named, started making rugged, portable tools for outdoors survival back in 1894. In suitably anachronistic fashion, it’s referred to as a gentleman’s compass, but I’d guess a lady of adventure might find it just as useful. Although fully functional, with a swivel-lid mirror and a liftable arm to hold and protect the needle, it’s really targeted as a gift, the milled aluminium body engraving nicely. Though if you do want to give it an outing or two, feel secure with its lifetime guarantee. $200, brunton.com

HP Powerup Backpack

Hewlett Packard’s new Powerup Backpack hides away a 22,400mAh battery, packing more than enough punch to recharge most laptops at least once, or your tablet or smartphone multiple times. An integrated sensor monitors the temperature to avoid overheating, increasingly vital for airlines worried about self-combusting batteries. It’s got a minimalist look, with water resistant canvas to protect your hardware. Due for release next month, HP hasn’t said yet where we might get it other than Amazon in the US. Approx €200, see hp.com

Best Made Aluminium Field Box

Best Made Company designs a fairly timeless-looking range of pocket tools, bags and, er, axes that might be classed as lumberjack chic. This simple Field Box is to keep your travel belongings in. Made from folded and riveted aluminium, it’s held closed with a Velcro strap, and comes with a notebook and pencil, but will fit standard journals for those meaningful observations and sketches. Sure, you could improvise your own biscuit tin and elastic band, but where’s the romance in that? $28 from bestmadeco.com

