Travel Gear: stylish tech to be seen abroad with

Ultra-light aviators, a smartwatch with analogue details, and a serious solar power pack

Tom Kelly

Tech trio: Alpina’s Horological Smartwatch, Roka’s Phantom Aviators, and a Renogy Phoenix Solar Generator

Roka Phantom Performance Aviators

Roka is looking to jump the shark between fashion styling and technical chops with the Phantoms. At first glance, these look like any other aviators, but they’re ultra-light, at just 20 grams, due to titanium frames. Plus they’ve anti-scratch, anti-fog, anti-reflective nylon Carl Zeiss lenses, so the optics are sweet and tough. And to keep them in place, Roka have Gecko anti-slip pads on the nose grips and on the temples. Hand-crafted in Japan, they come in a couple of sizes and a range of colour lenses for the fashion fix.

€275 from global.roka.com

Alpina Horological Divers’ Smartwatch

Swiss-made and hand-assembled in Geneva, this Alpina smartwatch combines old-school watchmaking nous with the latest wearable tech. The watch itself has classic diver watch styling, with time, date and other details all still analogue. Pair these with a smartphone and the whole smartwatch vista opens up, with activity tracking, sleep monitoring, alerts, notifications and dynamic coaching (aka nagging). It also syncs to set the watch time, so it’s automatically adjusting for time zones, daylight saving, and so on. On top of this, it has a 100m waterproof rating and scratch-resistant sapphire crystal.

€595 from alpinawatches.com

Renogy Phoenix Solar Generator

You’re already able to get neat little solar chargers for your travels, but if you want to have some really serious solar power on tap, Renogy has this whopping piece of hardware. Okay, it might in truth be more the thing for an emergency crew or a disaster zone, but it’s good to know you can pack away a 20W solar-power pack if you’re going off-grid. Its twin monocrystalline panels can power several on-the-go appliances at once and the Phoenix can be recharged by AC or DC if you need to preload it before a trip.

From $590; see renogy.com

