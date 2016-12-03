Travel gear: Smart sunglasses, splash-proof sounds and eco lunchboxes

Tom Kelly

ECOsnacksack Kit, Oakley Radar Pace, Philips splash-proof speaker

ECOsnacksack Kit, Oakley Radar Pace, Philips splash-proof speaker

 

Oakley Radar Pace

It may be Oakley on the outside, but it’s Intel inside in this latest wearable tech launch. Like most of the rest, it pairs with a smartphone for access to the apps but that’s not to say these Radar Pace glasses aren’t packed with smart hardware. With mics and earbuds built-in, as well as an accelerometer, barometer and proximity sensors, the tech is impressive. Controls and feedback are via voice (no Google Glass projections), with a range of monitoring and coaching apps. So you literally can have your own personal trainer in your head. If that’s a good thing. They even have swappable lenses. €439, ie.oakley.com

ECOsnacksack Kit

ECOlunchbox is on bit of a mission: to remove plastic from the make-it-yourself lunch cycle with a range of stainless steel boxes, bento boxes and snack pods. This is a simple lunch or snack kit, with a furoshiki-inspired cotton bag, a pair of snack boxes and a bamboo spork. Furoshiki is a traditional Japanese wrapping cloth, used for everything from carrying shopping to wrapping gifts. All the Ecolunchbox pieces are made with long-lasting, non-toxic materials such as stainless steel and plastic-free silicone. Perfect if saving the planet might be on your to do list list. $26 (€24.50) ecolunchboxes.com

Philips splash-proof speaker

When it comes to portable speakers which stream your audio wirelessly, there’s plenty of choice. Philips BT6000 – to give it its formal title – has all the usual features one would expect and a couple that set it apart. As well as the Bluetooth connection, it has one-touch NFC (near field communication) for quick set-up. There’s an integrated microphone, so you can use it to make and take calls when paired with your phone. And it’s IPX4 rated water resistant: so don’t pop it in the bath, but it will shake off a shower. €100, joyces.ie

@tomtomkelly

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.