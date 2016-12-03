Travel gear: Smart sunglasses, splash-proof sounds and eco lunchboxes

Oakley Radar Pace

It may be Oakley on the outside, but it’s Intel inside in this latest wearable tech launch. Like most of the rest, it pairs with a smartphone for access to the apps but that’s not to say these Radar Pace glasses aren’t packed with smart hardware. With mics and earbuds built-in, as well as an accelerometer, barometer and proximity sensors, the tech is impressive. Controls and feedback are via voice (no Google Glass projections), with a range of monitoring and coaching apps. So you literally can have your own personal trainer in your head. If that’s a good thing. They even have swappable lenses. €439, ie.oakley.com

ECOsnacksack Kit

ECOlunchbox is on bit of a mission: to remove plastic from the make-it-yourself lunch cycle with a range of stainless steel boxes, bento boxes and snack pods. This is a simple lunch or snack kit, with a furoshiki-inspired cotton bag, a pair of snack boxes and a bamboo spork. Furoshiki is a traditional Japanese wrapping cloth, used for everything from carrying shopping to wrapping gifts. All the Ecolunchbox pieces are made with long-lasting, non-toxic materials such as stainless steel and plastic-free silicone. Perfect if saving the planet might be on your to do list list. $26 (€24.50) ecolunchboxes.com

Philips splash-proof speaker

When it comes to portable speakers which stream your audio wirelessly, there’s plenty of choice. Philips BT6000 – to give it its formal title – has all the usual features one would expect and a couple that set it apart. As well as the Bluetooth connection, it has one-touch NFC (near field communication) for quick set-up. There’s an integrated microphone, so you can use it to make and take calls when paired with your phone. And it’s IPX4 rated water resistant: so don’t pop it in the bath, but it will shake off a shower. €100, joyces.ie

