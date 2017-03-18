Travel Gear: Sled Legs – simplicity of sledding, control of skis

Sled Legs

Praying for some late season snow for that last minute ski trip? You could fall on your Sled Legs. Looking like a pair of over-sized shin guards or something from the wardrobe of an imperial stormtrooper, these strap onto your legs to create an improvised sledge. Their Canadian makers claim they offer the simplicity of sledding with the control of skis. No risk there, then. Foam lining on the inside softens the ride, while they’re light enough to toss in without blowing the luggage allowance.

$60 from amazon.com

Yi Action Camera

GoPro has virtually become a generic catch-all for the category and Yi has clearly targeted its styling, but it’s the price that really makes this action cam stand out. Its spec is comprehensive, including 1080P HD and 155º wide angle lens. It’s also got wifi and Bluetooth to talk to your other devices, like Android smartphones. Expected features such as time-lapse and timer modes are here, as well as noise reduction and a three-axis sensor. It’s not waterproof – there’s an accessory for that – and a harness mount for your pet to chart their day of action too. Then there’s the price.

$80 from yitechnology.com

Flora + Fiona Carry-on Travel Oil

How exactly this works, perhaps no one knows. But it’s got a growing following who swear by it when flying – and there’s no arguing that too often we get off a plane feeling the worse for the trip. Created here by artisan aromatherapist Fiona Hedigan , her hand-blended Carry-on Travel Oil features botanicals like sweet marjoram and ravintsara. The instructions couldn’t be simpler: roll the oil on over pulse points and breathe it in. Apparently even blokes are getting all sniffy to try to dodge the sniffles.

€25 from floraplusfiona.com

@tomtomkelly