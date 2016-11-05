Travel Gear: paddle then carry your own canoe

Go Travel Rechargeable Razor

With its classic Zippo lighter-inspired styling, Go Travel’s rubbery, rechargeable razor is an easy washbag addition – although the market for shavers must have diminished in inverse proportion to the number of beardy hipsters and bestubbled executives around. Still, there’s always a bank review or an in-law interview that requires a degree of spruceness. The flip-out USB connector means no cables to lose, with about half an hour’s use from a full charge. It comes with a cleaning brush and spare foil head.

€26 from shopluggage.ie

Original Duluth Canoe Pack

You would probably have be a strong lover of the hand-crafted, not to mention comfortably off, to invest in one of Duluth’s bags, but they are gorgeously individual compared the usual selection. This is one of its range styled to allow you to carry your canoe as well as your back pack. It features the same artisan manufacturing as the brand has practised in Minnesota since 1882 – hand-riveted leather straps, heavy waxed canvas fabric, robust buckles and it comes with a lifetime guarantee. The price may mean it has to.

$275 from duluthpack.com for 26h x 28w version.

Néit Collapsible Luggage

Initially crowd-funded, Néit’s distinctive angle on suitcases is that they are tough, yet collapsible. It claims this is the world’s first and perhaps only collapsible luggage – perhaps the first designed to do it deliberately. The sides fold in and the whole thing flat-packs to being less than 7cm high. Other smarts include GPS tracking and a five-year guarantee to reassure concerned travellers that their cases won’t open to the world under the careful attention of airport luggage handlers: now that’s a test of its polycarbonate and aluminium body and fittings.

€293 from neit.life for its carry-on