Travel gear: Keeping warm, staying connected and finding your keys

The North Face Dolomite Double 20 Sleeping Bag You can always try to zip both your sleeping bags together old school-style, of course, but isn’t there more commitment in bringing a double to start with? There are a couple of brands making them and this one’s from The North Face. Its Dolomite Double 20 is a two-season sleeping bag, rated to about -7ºC, with reasonable warmth-to-weight ratio. The square design and full-length zippers means it works as a blanket too. Compresses to 30.5cm x61cm to pack. €160 – see thenorthface.ie



PowerGloss Power Bank It looks for all the world like a lipstick or lipgloss, but it’s really a neat little portable battery to recharge your smartphone. Keeping up with the social media can be quite draining. And tough on your battery life to boot (ooh!). Simply plug in your USB cable to start charging and the 2,600mAh power-pack will kick in. Available in a selection of hues, with a Chanel lookalike available on some sites too for fakenistas. $25.00 from flight001.com



Chipolo Chipolo is a small tracker (like Tile) you attach to keys, wallet or luggage to keep a tab on them. It has a range of about 60m and works via a mobile app. A range meter tracks your distance from the Chipolo, with an audio alert in support, or will show its last-known location. You can track up to nine units on one Chipolo account and they come in a range of colours, so the family can all ID their own. Expect about six months from its battery; the app runs on Android, iOS and Microsoft. €25 for one unit, from chipolo.net