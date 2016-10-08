Travel gear: Keeping warm, staying connected and finding your keys

A portable battery for recharging smartphones, a keys tracker, and a two-season sleeping bag

Tom Kelly

The North Face Dolomite Double 20 Sleeping Bag; PowerGloss Power Bank; Chipolo

The North Face Dolomite Double 20 Sleeping Bag; PowerGloss Power Bank; Chipolo

 

The North Face Dolomite Double 20 Sleeping Bag You can always try to zip both your sleeping bags together old school-style, of course, but isn’t there more commitment in bringing a double to start with? There are a couple of brands making them and this one’s from The North Face. Its Dolomite Double 20 is a two-season sleeping bag, rated to about -7ºC, with reasonable warmth-to-weight ratio. The square design and full-length zippers means it works as a blanket too. Compresses to 30.5cm x61cm to pack. €160 – see thenorthface.ie

PowerGloss Power Bank It looks for all the world like a lipstick or lipgloss, but it’s really a neat little portable battery to recharge your smartphone. Keeping up with the social media can be quite draining. And tough on your battery life to boot (ooh!). Simply plug in your USB cable to start charging and the 2,600mAh power-pack will kick in. Available in a selection of hues, with a Chanel lookalike available on some sites too for fakenistas. $25.00 from flight001.com

Chipolo Chipolo is a small tracker (like Tile) you attach to keys, wallet or luggage to keep a tab on them. It has a range of about 60m and works via a mobile app. A range meter tracks your distance from the Chipolo, with an audio alert in support, or will show its last-known location. You can track up to nine units on one Chipolo account and they come in a range of colours, so the family can all ID their own. Expect about six months from its battery; the app runs on Android, iOS and Microsoft. €25 for one unit, from chipolo.net

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.