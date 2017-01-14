Travel Gear: handy tech-friendly clothes and luggage

Sparrow Wheelie Garment Bag

A lot of thinking has gone into the design of Sparrow’s wheelie carry-on to accommodate our current flying experience. Its so-called ECBC FastPass Storage System lets you get at your laptop or tablet for scanning without having to unzip and open the whole case. There’s a removable sleeve to accommodate different sizes of devices. And a 6000mAh powerpack to keep all those electronics charged on the go. An RFID pocket will shield your card data, with an external pocket for a water bottle and lots of internal compartments to keep your smalls organised. While an integrated garment section unfolds for wrinkle-free work smarts. $400 (€378) from ec-bc.com

Scottevest Chloe Hoodie

Scottevest makes a line of what it calls intelligent clothing. In effect, it’s wearable luggage, with a range of regular-looking jackets and coats, but with a fiendishly clever array of pockets secreted about them. For instance, the Chloe Hoodie here has 14 different pockets to organise and carry what would ordinarily require another bag. There are specific slots for your camera, phone, glasses, notebook and more. Then design details like loops to route your earphones from pocket to ears. Thank goodness the pockets come labelled. $100 (€95) from scottevest.com

Under Armour Smart Runners

UA calls its range of wearable technology “record-equipped”, tracking movement, cadence etc to give feedback on your exercise regime. Smart shoes are part of this, like its Speedform Gemini. A little jump test at the start is used to establish a baseline for your performance, then the paired app can calculate metrics like muscle fatigue and training intensity when you’re running or working out. It can actually do this separately from your phone, downloading the data afterwards. And the battery will outlast the shoes, it claims: in fact, you’ll get a warning prompt to get a new pair when you reach a threshold. €150 from underarmour.eu

