Travel Gear: Gadgets to get the measure of your journey

TomTom’s new timepiece, cycling street fashion and keeping another new gadget charged

Tom Kelly

 

1. TomTom Adventurer Watch

Like the rest of the satellite navigation brands, TomTom has had its clothes stolen by smartphones, though it’s done better than some by providing its software and mapping to erstwhile corporate rivals. On the other hand (literally), it has taken its own cut at new markets, including smartwatches. The Adventurer is one of TomTom’s latest launches. Along with GPS and route navigation, it’s got an integrated heart-rate monitor, music player and full ABC. Plus sports modes for tracking with gym sessions, running and cycling among other activities. $350, tomtom.com

2. DZR H2O Cycling Runners

DZR has carved out a niche for combining cycling shoes with street fashion sensibility. It claims that the H2O is the first seam- sealed, fully waterproof runner that is also compatible with SPDs (a sort of cleat that allows you attach to clipless bike pedals). The upper is leather, with a waterproof membrane and a mesh layer inner. The H20 also has a metal reinforced shank in each sole for rigidity. Other bikeish detailing includes small reflective heel badges and a catch to keep the laces out of the way of your chain. $169, dzrshoes.com

3. Mophie Power Capsule

With Apple’s new iPhone 7 just after dropping its A-bomb on the traditional audio jack, suddenly wireless earphones are a techie topic of conversation. Mophie is ready to accessorise the trend with a compact pouch hiding away a 1400mAh battery to keep wireless earphones charged. That’s enough juice for about 60 hours of headphones or, say a fitness band for around 50 days. A nice design touch is the push LED battery power indicator. Headphones not included, but you’ll have a pair soon enough. €40, mophie.com

Tom Kelly @tomtomkelly

