Travel Gear: bring your cuppa with you wherever you go

Gourmet Gadgetry Collapsible Travel Kettle

If home is where the cuppa is, Gourmet Gadgetry have a practical little travel kettle that collapses to half its size for easy storing and packing away. Just 16cm high (about six inches), it has got a soft, silicone upper and heat-resistant handle – always useful in a kettle. It takes just under a litre, enough for about three cuppas, with boil-dry protection thanks to a concealed heating element. Of course, it is an electric kettle, so you will need that pesky socket.

€28 from iwantoneofthose.com

Kobo Aura H2O

Although Amazon’s Kindle remains the benchmark e-reader by dint of its ubiquity, there are alternatives. Kobo’s Aura H20 is an interesting holiday choice as it is both waterproof and dustproof. And not just splash resistant, it is IP7 rated, which means it can take 30 minutes in a metre of water. The 6.8in e-ink screen has 1430 x 1080 resolution, with touch controls. There is 4GB on board, enough for a library of about 3,000 books and with up to two months use from a full charge, you have plenty of time to get through them. An integrated light is integrated for reading under the covers.

€220 from pixmania.ie – and no ads

Twist Plus World Charging Station

Essentially only totally useful for Mac users, the Twist Plus World Charging Station clips into Apple’s MacBook adapters instead of its plug. Once attached, as well as charging the MacBook itself, you have a powerful little multi-point charging station. There are four ports and a four-amp charging station for more power-hungry smartphones and tablets. So you can juice up to five devices at the same time from that inaccessible single hotel socket hidden behind the side table.

$45 from oneadaptr.com

@tomtomkelly