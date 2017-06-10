Travel Gear

DJI Osmo+ Camera

It may not look like what we expect of a camera, but then it’s not the camera part that make the Osmo+ and the rest of its family different. The camera is attached to a hand-held gimbal, whose three-axis rotation lets the Osmo deliver stabilised filming in unstable circumstances. So the integrated 7x zoom camera stays flat, despite say, walking, running, cycling or driving. The camera isn’t too shabby either with a 22mm to 77mm zoom, 4K video and 12MP stills. There’s an option to view filming on a smartphone and it’s compatible with a range of accessories to express your inner Scorsese.

From €680 at camera.ie

Ecostone Waterproof Portable Speaker: 100 per cent waterproof with bluetooth for wireless connection to a smartphone or MP3 player.

Ecostone Waterproof Portable Speaker

Californian brand, Ecoxgear has a range of waterproof speakers and speaker cases of which the Ecostone is part. One hundred per cent waterproof with bluetooth for wireless connection to a smartphone or MP3 player, it will even float if it falls off your lilo. There’s also an AUX in 3.5mm jack if you don’t go wireless and the Ecostone’s own rechargeable battery can be used to power a phone or other mobile device. A screw-in bracket on the bottom lets you attach it to a mount and there’s an integrated mic, so it can act as a speakerphone too. Expect about 12 hours of tunes.

£100 from amazon.co.uk

The AirTop looks like a flatish roof box when travelling, but pops-up to make a two-person tent

Mini Countryman AirTop Tent

Despite its name, the Mini Countryman has never quite evoked the spirit of the great outdoors. Now its four-wheel drive model can get all adventurous with a roof-mounted tent optional extra. Designed by Autohume, the AirTop looks like a flatish roof box when travelling, but pops-up to make a two-person tent. There’s a ladder to get to your room, a pair of windows and built-in LED light. It’s cosy, with a tasty price tag.

€3,100, see shop.autohome-official.com

@tomtomkelly