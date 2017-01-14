Travel Advice: January is discount month, so take advantage

There’s no need to feel baffled by the array of offers available during this month’s sales

Joan Scales

Most airlines are having sales or offering special deals in the coming weeks. Photograph: iStockphoto/Getty Images

Most airlines are having sales or offering special deals in the coming weeks. Photograph: iStockphoto/Getty Images

 

This is the busiest month of the year for booking holidays, and also the most confusing. Unless you have a good idea of where you want to go and what you want to do, you could be baffled. Every airline, tour operator, travel agent and hotel group is having a sale and offering discounts, special offers and more to tempt you.

Aer Lingus has its biggest sale of the year in January, with up to 50 per cent off European fares and transatlantic fares on offer from €249 one-way. Buying fares upfront means paying at the same time, though Aer Lingus has an option for transatlantic fares whereby you can pay 50 per cent at time of booking and the balance up to 120 days before travel.

In conjunction with Click and Go, Aer Lingus offers the option of booking European package holidays or city breaks with accommodation and transfers for a deposit of €1 on holidays booked 10 weeks in advance.

Ryanair recently launched package holidays that can be booked on its website. All the elements for a package can be booked, but be careful: it takes time, and the website can time you out before you are finished. Do your research first on hotels, transfers, insurance, suitcase sizes, and so on, and have all the details to hand before you start booking.

A useful tool on the Ryanair site is the “cheap flights from?” option which helps you find low-cost fares by the month.

January is discount month. Tour operators and travel agents can take the legwork out of booking holidays by supplying all the necessary elements in brochures, by telephone or on websites. Many of them will also allow you to stagger payments over months. Just choose your resort and dates, and they will do the rest. Be careful to book with licensed agents, preferably registered in Ireland.

jscales@irishtimes.com

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.