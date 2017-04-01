Travel Advice: Is it safe to holiday in Morocco?

Now that the Canaries are so busy, people have been looking to Morocco as an alternative destination for sun holidays. The one question everyone wants to know is: is it safe?

The advice from both the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs and the British foreign and commonwealth office is that there is a high threat of terrorism but have not advised against travelling there. Both recommend purchasing fully comprehensive travel insurance.

Like many countries now, including France, Spain and Germany, security services are on high alert. Security personnel may be visible particularly at sites of interest and gatherings of tourists.

Security services

In recent years Morocco substantially increased personnel in the security services and antiterrorism operations regularly flush out suspected terrorists. The country works hard to keep you safe, but it is hard to be definitive.

The main resort for tourism is Agadir on the west coast. The climate is very pleasant over the winter and spring and it attracts a lot of European tourists.

There is a very good range of hotels and prices are more competitive than the Canaries. Most people will stay on the resort and enjoy the facilities provided. There are some interesting places to visit but roads are bad and begging is a constant. Always go with a registered guide.

Five-star hotels

The city of Marrakech is a very interesting place to visit and has a great selection of accommodation to choose from. From Riads, traditional Moroccan houses built around courtyards to luxurious palace-style five-star hotels.

South of Agadir the port town of Essaouira is a popular destination for its great beaches and Moorish history. It is also a place favoured by water sports enthusiasts, because it is windy.

