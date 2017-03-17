Travel Advice: Holiday swaps are a cheap way to go further

Exchanging your home for another abroad is a cost-effective way to have a great holiday. Home exchange companies have been around since at least 1953 and are still going strong. There is no money involved apart from a joining fee. In some cases the deal will also include swapping cars thus keeping costs down.

Home exchanges operate on the basis of trust between the exchangers – you stay in their house, they stay in yours. It has broadened a lot more in recent years as people can now exchange holiday homes or arrange nonsimultaneous swaps and exchanges can be all year round. Initially they were founded with teachers in mind and mostly operated in school holidays.

The age and range of people swapping has also changed, it is not just families but also couples and singles. Retired people are big users of home exchanges for travelling and visiting family abroad.

Exchanges are made directly between people and involve getting to know each other by email and telephone. To become an exchanger, list your property on the website that appeals to you. Most have an annual fee: Homelink.ie costs €120, Homeexchange. com, €130, Intervac-homeexchange.com, £84 (€97) and newer arrival lovehomeswap.com from $20 (€19) per month.

It is important to use great photographs of your home and list the best qualities of where you live and places of interest to visitors. It is also a good opportunity to give your house a thorough spring clean. You do not necessarily have to empty all wardrobes and drawers, just leave some space for the visitors.

Most sites have thousands of members and so the selection is extensive. You could find yourself in a condo in Manhattan, a rural retreat in the Cotswolds, a farm in Bulgaria or a beach side villa in Thailand – in exchange for your semi-d.

jscales@irishtimes.com