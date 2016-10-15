Travel Advice

Visiting Santa Claus

Joan Scales

The elusive Mr Santa Claus welcomes visitors only during December when he and the elves have almost finished their work. He lives far away in the North Pole and there are a few ways to go to see him from Ireland.

It involves a very early morning flight and it takes three and a half hours, when you get there it is almost dark. There is very little sunshine in the North Pole in December.

It is also very cold and you need to put on special Arctic clothes, boots, hats and gloves before you go out and meet the reindeers and huskies. You can have a sleigh and try tobogganing. Brave people can have rides on a snowmobile across the snowy fields.

Over lunch meet the Elves who might sing a special song for the children. On a visit to Santa’s grotto you will see where all the toys are made, and meet Santa himself. He will ask you what is one your list and you can have a picture with him.

During December there will be trips from Dublin, Cork, Shannon and Belfast to the North Pole. Trips by Falconholidays.ie will cost from €595 each. Sunway.ie will do Dublin, Cork and Shannon day trips from €899 for adults and €799 for children.

Visitsanta.ie will be taking people to Santa from December 5th-20th on day trips from €659 and if you would like to spend more time in the North Pole three day trips from €1,199pps.

Santa-Holidays.ie will have one- to four-day trips from Dublin. One day trips will cost from €645 adults and €625 children. A two-night trip will cost from €1,430pps. Watch out for the Ryanair and Shannon Airport Santa flights. The past three years they have given away free Santa flights. Watch the Shannon website in November for news.

jscales@irishtimes.com

