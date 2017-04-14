Transport security body updates rules on carrying marijuana

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has had to admit an error relating to the carriage of marijuana on flights. A recent update of the TSA’s website wrongly listed medical marijuana as an item allowed in carry-on baggage.

However, the TSA subsequently had to issue a statement on the subject.

“There was an error in the database of a new search tool that is now corrected. While we have no regulations on possessing/transporting marijuana, possession is a crime under federal law,” the statement said.

Business travellers will find this Handy

The Handy smartphone will be familiar to millions of business travellers by the end of the year. The Handy is going to start appearing in hotels and will be free to visitors to make local and international calls, use data and create a wifi hotspot for other connected devices.

Tink Labs, the developer of the Handy, aims to have the device in half a million European hotels by the end of the year. So far it is available in Hong Kong and in partnership with major hotel brands such as Sheraton, IHG, Mercure, Intercontinental, Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn.

BA goes for a premium upgrade

British Airways has launched investment plans to boost customer experience, particularly for premium passengers. It plans to invest €400 million in its Club World, long-haul business class product. The Club Europe service will also be introduced on UK domestic services.

There will be new and improved lounges in Heathrow, Gatwick South, Boston, San Francisco, Johannesburg, Manchester, Chicago and Aberdeen. First-class passengers from Heathrow will have a new First Wing check-in area which will have direct access to the First Lounge and Concorde Room. Wifi and in-flight catering will also be upgraded.

Emirates wins five TripAdvisor awards

Emirates Airlines has scooped five out of the 10 inaugural TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice awards for 2017. Emirates was named the best airline in the world, which is the top award. The airline was also recognised as the top major airline in the Middle East and Africa, best economy class, best first class and world’s best airline (top 10).