The top travel trends for 2017
Where will you be holidaying this year? ‘Irish Times’ travel writers look into their crystal ball
Outdoors Ireland offers canyoning on the lakes of Killarney. Photograph: Valerie O’Sullivan
The Loop Head Food Trial offers a different food event every day.
The Cooley Greenway in Co Louth.
Family adventure holidays
The big trend for family holidays in 2017 is adventure and activity-based breaks, including camping, cycling and theme-park holidays, according to the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA).