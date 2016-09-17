‘The Irish Times’ travel writing competition

Enter our annual competition to win a travel-writing assignment abroad for ‘The Irish Times Magazine’

To enter this year’s competition, your article could focus on a particular encounter with a person or place, or a big adventure or journey to somewhere wild or exotic

To enter this year’s competition, your article could focus on a particular encounter with a person or place, or a big adventure or journey to somewhere wild or exotic

 

Have you always dreamed of being a travel writer? Do you have a good story to share about a recent trip you’ve taken in Ireland or abroad?

For the second year, The Irish Times, in conjunction with the Travel Department, is inviting aspiring writers to write a travel feature for consideration for publication in The Irish Times Magazine. The author of the best entry, as selected by our judges, will have their article published in print in The Irish Times Magazine, along with a travel-writing assignment abroad, also for publication in the Magazine.

Last year’s winning entry was written by Ruth Petherick from Dublin, who wrote an emotional story from Cambodia and Vietnam. Ruth’s prize was an 11-night trip to India with The Travel Department. You can read her winning entry here.

To enter this year’s competition, your article could focus on a particular encounter with a person or place, or a big adventure or journey to somewhere wild or exotic. It could be a trip in Ireland or thousands of kilometres away, alone or with friends or family; the destination doesn’t matter, but the more unusual your angle, the better your chances of winning. What we are looking for are engaging, entertaining, original and well-written stories.

Articles should be 500 words or less and submitted using this online form from Saturday, September 17th. A selection of the best contributions, along with the shortlist of 10 finalists will be published on irishtimes.com.

The competition closes on October 8th, 2016, with the winning article published in The Irish Times Magazine later that month. Full terms and conditions here.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.