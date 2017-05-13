The best way to get cut-price tickets on a cruise

Usually out of season and less crowded, repositioning cruises are priced below the normal rates

Joan Scales

Repositioning cruises are usually in spring and autumn. Photograph: Istock

At least twice a year, hundreds of cruise ships change position. It may be from the Mediterranean to the Caribbean or from Alaska to Florida via Panama Canal, or Seattle to Sydney via Hawaii or Boston to New Orleans. Moving with the seasons is how they maximise the potential of expensive ships. Mostly these cruises are in spring and autumn and tend to be less crowded.

Repositioning cruises are normally priced below the usual rates and can be excellent value, particularly on the longer trips. Rates can be in the region of $60-$120 per day and that includes all meals, entertainment and on-board activities. Some lines will include discounts for on-board spending, drinks packages and reductions in laundry prices.

Sea days

Most of the higher end cruise lines also include drinks and that can work out as very good value. They are Silversea, Azamara, Regent Seven Seas, Crystal, Seabourn and SeaDream Yacht Club. On the other cruise lines not everything is included. Allow for service charges on drinks and spa treatments and use if some spa equipment such as saunas.

As these cruises are usually between two continents there can be a lot of sea days and the weather will be changing so there will be a likelihood of some stormy days. Choose a cabin in mid-ship for a less rocky journey.

To keep passengers amused some cruise lines will have a theme or provide an enrichment programme to keep you occupied. It could be wine-tasting, dancing classes, cookery demonstrations, bridge, fitness programmes and guest lecturers. Most ships libraries have a good variety of books and a nice place to sit with a book.

You can book these cruises directly with the cruise line but it can be more advantageous to go to a specialist travel agent who can source the flights and extra nights in hotels.

See cruisescapes.ie, JGT.ie, cruiseholidays.ie, e-travel.ie and travelnet.ie and leetravel.ie.

jscales@irishtimes.com

