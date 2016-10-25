Skellig Ring makes list of top 10 travel destinations for 2017

The Skellig Ring in Co Kerry has made it onto Lonely Planet’s top 10 list of the best destinations in the world for travellers in 2017.

Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2017 is the website’s run-through of the top places to visit during the coming year .

The list features the scenic route in Co Kerry at number 10, calling it “perhaps Ireland’s most charismatically wild and emerald stretch of coastline”.

Skellig Michael, the island which featured in 2015’s Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, gets a mention, described by Lonely Planet as a “remote, wave-pounded hunk of rock rising out of the Atlantic like a giant triangle”.

Lonely Planet spokeswoman Noirín Hegarty said The Skellig Ring is “a spot of timeless beauty” and “should be on every traveller’s must-see list”.

Choquequiro in Peru was ranked in the top spot. Also featured are: Taranaki in New Zealand, the Azores in Portugal, Aysén in Chile, the Tuamotus in French Polynesia and Coastal Georgia in the USA.

North Wales features on the list at number 4.

The full top 10 list:

1. Choquequirao, Peru

2. Taranaki, New Zealand

3. The Azores, Portugal

4. North Wales, UK

5. South Australia

6. Aysén, Chile

7. The Tuamotus, French Polynesia

8. Coastal Georgia, USA

9. Perak, Malaysia

10. The Skellig Ring, Ireland