Road Warrior: Aviation to double in next 20 years, says Iata

The International Air Transport Administration (Iata) is expecting aviation to double in the next 20 years. Forecasts are showing 7.2 billion air trips will take place in 2035, up from 3.8 billion in 2016. Many countries will face airspace capacity issues and infrastructure crisis.

Iata will be focusing on how to make airport security more efficient and less intrusive. Reducing the number of times passengers have to show identification would also help streamline travel. Iata director general and chief executive Alexandre de Juniac said: “No matter how much or how quickly we innovate our processes, there is no getting around the need to be both smart and quick in growing airport and airspace capacity.”

SAS to launch Shannon summer service

SAS, one of the longest-operating airlines to Ireland is expanding beyond Dublin to provide a summer service from Shannon next year. The initially seasonal service will connect Shannon to Stockholm Arlanda airport and the extensive Scandinavian network of SAS. The flight will operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Delta has announced a new route from Dublin to Boston for next summer, its third transatlantic route from Ireland. The daily service will operate from May to October and bring Delta’s capacity to 13,000 seats per week from Ireland.

Emirates breaks kitchen record

What goes on behind the scenes in an airline kitchen? For Emirates one of the world’s largest full-service carriers, 520 chefs prepare on average 180,000 meals a day. On August 5th last it was a record-breaking 210,921 meals. Flying to more than 70 countries, the airline’s range of menus extends to more than 1,500. Irish beef and yogurt are used on board, and every day 50 tonnes of cargo is carried from Ireland, including shellfish, chocolates, beef, Jameson whiskey and Baileys.

Handling agency Aviator to close

Pack small and light for Christmas is you are using Gatwick, Birmingham, Manchester and Newcastle airports. Aviator, the airport handling agency, is closing its operations because it is not making money. The Swedish company will finish operations on November 30th and has to transfer 1,700 staff to other companies.