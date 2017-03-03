Road Warrior: Air France expands and drones cause airport risk

Boost for Air France

Air France received approval from its pilots on Wednesday to establish a new subsidiary airline. Boost will be a feeder airline for the extensive Air France long-haul network. The carrier will focus on ultra-competitive markets, aiming to open new routes and reopen closed routes. Air France is responding to the threat of the major Gulf carriers, Emirates, Etihad and Qatar. The Boost fleet will comprise a maximum of 18 medium-haul and 10 long-haul A320s, A340s and A350s. The first services will begin in the autumn.

No drone zone

Dublin Airport is a “no drone zone” and launched a drone awareness campaign this week. Drones are becoming increasingly popular but can cause serious damage to aircraft. Drones are forbidden from the airport and its vicinity. There have been a number of incidents of drones being flown close to the airport and disrupting operations. The most popular Christmas present must also be licensed by the Irish Aviation Authority. Users may be unaware that drones over 1kg come under the Small Unmanned Aircraft (Drones) and Rockets Order S.I. 563 of 2015. See rules and licensing on iaa.ie.

Make life on the road easier

Sabre, the international travel reservation company and Egencia, experts in travel technology, have analysed business travel experiences and have come up with ways that companies can make the experience better for road warriors. It recommends that companies include fast track and seat upgrade fees in airline contracts. A global lounge programme helps minimise the effects of travel disruptions and it is suggested that travellers be provided with self-book tools via travel apps.

Laser attacks

In Heathrow, laser attacks on pilots went up by 25 per cent to 151 incidents last year. Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham also saw an increase in attacks, but overall the total is down. The UK government is planning on introducing tougher legislation, to impose heavier penalties than the current £2,500 fine. Lasers are not causing problems at Dublin Airport.

