Road Warrior

International Airlines Group IAG, parent company of British Airways, Aer Lingus, Iberia, Vueling, Avios and IAG Cargo, launched its global accelerator programme this week, Hanger 51. Start-ups looking to enter the aviation industry to trial their products are invited to submit applications. The 10-week programme will be based at IAG’s HQ in London, working with corporate innovation specialist and early-stage investor L Marks. Glenn Morgan, IAG’s head of digital transformation, said, “We fully support them through mentoring and funding to improve customer journeys with new disruptive and innovative ideas.” You can submit an application to hanger51.com by midnight November 6th.

Quantas

When you book a flight with Qantas, the Australian carrier, you now have the option of making an Airbnb reservation. The two companies have joined forces to add the accommodation rental service to the Qantas website. Frequent flyer programme members can earn Qantas points when they book their accommodation though the airline’s website. The 11.4 million members of the Qantas scheme can earn one point for every dollar they spend on accommodation.

SkyTeam

A big frustration for many frequent flyers is reconciling post-travel frequent flyer points with flown itineraries. The SkyTeam is introducing a new retroactive credit tool that will take all the frustration away. Eligible flights requests will be automatically checked and credited within as little as a week. The 20 airlines in the SkyTeam include big carriers such as Delta, Air France, KLM, China Airlines and Aeroflot.

Dry high club

Last week, road warriors travelling through Newark on United services were surprised to discover that there was no beer, wine or spirits being served in the United Clubs. Apparently due to an administrative error, both lounges in Terminal C had not renewed their licences. Fortunately it was all resolved by Friday and flyers were able to jet off with an end-of-week cocktail under their belts.