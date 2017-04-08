Packable chairs, foldable bikes and rideable luggage
Travel Gear: things to sit on, travel by and transport children with
Mountainsmith Slingback Chair: rolls up in its own pouch and your own bodyweight leaning into it gives this pared-back recliner stability.
Next time your hillwalking gang stops for a sanger, you might feel inspired to pull out this minimalist, packable slingback chair from Mountainsmith, and lounge in the long grass in style. Weighing in at a measly 140gms (5oz), your empty flask is probably heavier and all it needs to erect is a pair of criss-crossed walking poles. The chair rolls up in its own pouch and your own bodyweight leaning into it gives this pared-back recliner stability. It’s not for the hardcore trekker, perhaps, but who cares?
$25, mountainsmith.com
Brompton NYC Edition
Many would regard UK brand Brompton as the top dogs when it comes to folding bikes. You can custom-design your own model, but it also offers a number of special editions, of which the NYC is the latest. They say it’s the sportiest version they’ve designed, with Ergon grips on a straight handlebar, a contoured, low-profile saddle and smart anodised crank and hubs. There’s a USB rechargeable light and it comes with for-the-flat two-gear and hill-friendlier six-gear options. Of course, being a Brompton, it folds up fairly effortlessly to an easily-carried bundle of rubber and metal, and even has its own shoulder bag.
£1,300, brompton.com
Mountain Buggy Bagrider
Perhaps this foray into luggage from Mountain Buggy should be no surprise. It has the technical chops to make a safe toddler seat, with a secure three-point harness. And all that buggy-folding knowhow makes popping out an extra set of stroller wheels a cinch. So you can wheel your kid through the airport to save on the moan factor and no need to have it stashed in the hold at the last minute. It’s a two-wheeler when in suitcase mode and four-wheel drive (parent-powered) when buggying.
€99 from mountainbuggy.com
