Packable chairs, foldable bikes and rideable luggage

Travel Gear: things to sit on, travel by and transport children with

Tom Kelly

Mountainsmith Slingback Chair: rolls up in its own pouch and your own bodyweight leaning into it gives this pared-back recliner stability.

Packable Slingback Chair

Next time your hillwalking gang stops for a sanger, you might feel inspired to pull out this minimalist, packable slingback chair from Mountainsmith, and lounge in the long grass in style. Weighing in at a measly 140gms (5oz), your empty flask is probably heavier and all it needs to erect is a pair of criss-crossed walking poles. The chair rolls up in its own pouch and your own bodyweight leaning into it gives this pared-back recliner stability. It’s not for the hardcore trekker, perhaps, but who cares?

$25, mountainsmith.com

Brompton NYC Edition

Brompton NYC: it folds up to an easily-carried bundle of rubber and metal, and even has its own shoulder bag.
Many would regard UK brand Brompton as the top dogs when it comes to folding bikes. You can custom-design your own model, but it also offers a number of special editions, of which the NYC is the latest. They say it’s the sportiest version they’ve designed, with Ergon grips on a straight handlebar, a contoured, low-profile saddle and smart anodised crank and hubs. There’s a USB rechargeable light and it comes with for-the-flat two-gear and hill-friendlier six-gear options. Of course, being a Brompton, it folds up fairly effortlessly to an easily-carried bundle of rubber and metal, and even has its own shoulder bag.

£1,300, brompton.com

Mountain Buggy Bagrider

Mountain Buggy Bagrider: makes a safe toddler seat, with a secure three-point harness.
Mountain Buggy Bagrider

Perhaps this foray into luggage from Mountain Buggy should be no surprise. It has the technical chops to make a safe toddler seat, with a secure three-point harness. And all that buggy-folding knowhow makes popping out an extra set of stroller wheels a cinch. So you can wheel your kid through the airport to save on the moan factor and no need to have it stashed in the hold at the last minute. It’s a two-wheeler when in suitcase mode and four-wheel drive (parent-powered) when buggying.

€99 from mountainbuggy.com

@tomtomkelly

