On the piste with Coppers... and five more ski holidays

DJs, Father Ted and rugby

If love stories did not begin for you in Dublin’s Copperface Jacks, why not give it a go on the slopes? The nightclub is signing up revellers for its second Coppers ski trip to Andorra next March, with Mark McCabe and DJ Ali B playing the floor-filling tunes all week. The inaugural Father Ted Ski Fest will feature during the trip from March 15th to 22nd other events include live bands, mountain parties and a lip sync battle. The Ireland-Italy rugby match will be on during the trip and the Coppers team will have Coppers Irish rugby jerseys to go around. “When the first trip took place in 2015 guests were given their county jersey. Every country was represented in the crowd, this year it is rugby jerseys for the Italy match”said Michelle Anderson of ski specialists Topflight. Guests on the trip are from 20s to early 30s and a 50/50 male female ratio is promised. The town of Arinsal in the small duty free State of Andorra will know 200 Irish people have been there.

Tickets, €899pps, go on sale from Wednesday November 9th, at 9am and include flights, accommodation and ski gear.Copperfacejacksskitrip.com (01) 240 1700.

Be James Bond in Murren

The spectacular resort of Murren in central Switzerland is high up in the Bernese Oberland with views to the Eiger and Jungfrau. The Schilthorn mountain is topped by Bond villain Blofeld’s lair – as in On Our Majesty’s Secret Service – now the revolving restaurant Schilthorn Pia Gloria (2,970m), which is a good spot for an après ski martini. There is great skiing for adrenaline junkies who can challenge the off-piste, take very fast descents and thrilling 800m-1,300m vertical descents for base jumpers.

Try a heli-skiing weekend at Murren for an action packed two-day trip with leux.com. Two days of guided skiing with certified guides, cross country skiing, heli transfers to 4,000m Aebniflue to ski one of the longest runs in the Alps and glacier skiing. Price from €790pps includes B&B, dinner and all activities. Don’t forget the Milk Tray. luex.com

Ski for singles

Often in couples one skis and other runs the other way at the idea. Skiing is an ideal holiday for solos as everyone has something in common to talk about. The Ski Gathering organises holidays to Morzine and Les Gets in France from £690 (€775) and in Bankso, Bulgaria from £425, flights extra, theskigathering.com. Friendship Travel, the travel company for solos organise holidays in France and Italy for all levels of skiers and boarders, from £645. You will have someone to share your whiteout moments with over dinner. friendshiptravel.com.

Live the High Life

Irish ski company Highlife has been taking people to the Alps for stays in comfortable traditional style properties for the past 11 years in Val d’Isere, Morzine, and Meribel. Meribel is in the middle of the Three Valleys and provides excellent ski touring to Courcheval and Val Thorens guided by Highlife staff. Work off your exertions with a massage and a dip in the outdoor hot tub, before a gourmet dinner. Ski holidays are available from €910 for an adult and €742 for a child under 12 per week, flights extra. highlife.ie

Ski with Ian Dempsey

DJ Ian Dempsey has been rocking the Alps for the past 17 years with the Today FM annual ski trip which is sold out with 400 already people signed up to ski in Kirchberg , Austria from January 28. There are flights from Dublin and Cork and the trip is almost sold out. Dempsey will broadcast from the slopes every day and there will be fun and games. Hotly contested will be the Poc Fada in the snow and toboggan races. Every evening there will be events including a well known band and the TodayFM party night. Previous surprise guests have included the The Coronas, Mundy, The Walls, The Harleys, Jerry Fish, Mary Byrne and more, from €958pps. topflight.ie

Rock the slopes at Soll Spring Skiing

In March when the days are longer and the weather a bit warmer, Soll in Austria’s Skiwelt rocks to the sound of rock, blues, jazz, techno, house, disco, whatever your style. The ski huts and restaurants on the slopes have live bands during the day. At night there is floodlight night ski and thrilling moonlight toboggan runs. Apres ski your day in bars like the Moonlight where you can dance on the tables in your boots. skiwelt.com.