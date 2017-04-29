New developments in applying for passports

Online applications are most efficient and cheapest way to get or renew your passport

Joan Scales

There has been an upsurge in passport applications from outside Ireland and turnaround times are slowing down. Photograph: iStock

There has been an upsurge in passport applications from outside Ireland and turnaround times are slowing down. Photograph: iStock

 

There have been some new developments in applying for passports. A new online service was introduced in March and it will be the most efficient way to get a passport book and cost the least.

You can apply online if your passport is less than five years out of date, the number begins with the letter L or P, and you are over 18. The photograph should be less than six months old and be in a digital format. Your name must be the same as on your previous passport.

It also means that you can apply from anywhere in the world and your passport will be sent to you abroad. It costs €80, plus postage if abroad, and takes about two weeks. Payment can be made by credit or debit card (dfa.ie/passports-citizenship).

Passport card

The passport card was introduced in 2015 and is credit card size. It can be ordered from the passport website or via a smartphone app. Ireland is one of a few countries in the world with a passport card. It can be used in 30 countries in Europe and is secure.

There has been an upsurge in passport applications from outside Ireland and turnaround times are slowing down. Online renewals are taking 10 days and it takes 17 days with An Post Passport Express. First-time passports, lost, stolen or replacements are taking 24 working days.

Passport applications should be made at least six weeks in advance of your travel date. For Europe, USA and Canada your passport can be valid until the day you return. However, many other countries require that you have at least six months’ validity. You can apply for a renewal up to 12 months in advance of the expiry date. All other countries have varying rules – you can check on the World Travel Guide (worldtravelguide.net).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.