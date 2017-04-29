There have been some new developments in applying for passports. A new online service was introduced in March and it will be the most efficient way to get a passport book and cost the least.

You can apply online if your passport is less than five years out of date, the number begins with the letter L or P, and you are over 18. The photograph should be less than six months old and be in a digital format. Your name must be the same as on your previous passport.

It also means that you can apply from anywhere in the world and your passport will be sent to you abroad. It costs €80, plus postage if abroad, and takes about two weeks. Payment can be made by credit or debit card (dfa.ie/passports-citizenship).

Passport card

The passport card was introduced in 2015 and is credit card size. It can be ordered from the passport website or via a smartphone app. Ireland is one of a few countries in the world with a passport card. It can be used in 30 countries in Europe and is secure.

There has been an upsurge in passport applications from outside Ireland and turnaround times are slowing down. Online renewals are taking 10 days and it takes 17 days with An Post Passport Express. First-time passports, lost, stolen or replacements are taking 24 working days.

Passport applications should be made at least six weeks in advance of your travel date. For Europe, USA and Canada your passport can be valid until the day you return. However, many other countries require that you have at least six months’ validity. You can apply for a renewal up to 12 months in advance of the expiry date. All other countries have varying rules – you can check on the World Travel Guide (worldtravelguide.net).