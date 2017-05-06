Latest advice for dealing with Zika virus this summer

The only way to avoid Zika infection is to steer clear of being bitten by mosquitoes

Join scales

There is as yet no vaccine available for the Zika virus, though human testing of a live vaccine has begun in Austria. Photograph: EPA/Esteban Biba

There is as yet no vaccine available for the Zika virus, though human testing of a live vaccine has begun in Austria. Photograph: EPA/Esteban Biba

 

Last year many people were very worried about travelling to Latin America, the Caribbean and southern states of the United States when it was confirmed that the Zika virus was responsible for birth defects.

Zika has not gone away and is still an issue this year, especially for pregnant women or about-to-be-pregnant women. There is as yet no vaccine available, though human testing of a live vaccine has begun in Austria.

Tourism in Florida was badly hit last year when many people avoided spending holidays there, particularly in the Miami area. This year with mosquito season coming up, Florida Keys Mosquito Control is releasing thousands of bacteria-infected mosquitoes into the wild.

The mosquitoes are infected with a bacteria that interferes with reproduction and it is hoped they will mate with wild females that will not survive to adulthood and drive down the mosquito population.

Avoidance

The only way to avoid Zika infection is to steer clear of being bitten by mosquitoes. Wear long sleeves and long pants, use an insect repellent with Deet, spray your clothes, paying particular attention to sleeves and cuffs.

Sleep only in air-conditioned rooms or a room with screens. If not available, use mosquito nets. Many people who get the Zika virus will not know; the symptoms can be very mild. Zika can be passed through sex, so it is recommended to use a condom, or abstain when in a Zika zone.

For a list of countries where non-essential travel should be postponed during mosquito season, see the list from the HSE’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre (iti.ms/2q4DiJx). Countries outside the Americas and Caribbean showing Zika infections are Singapore and Senegal in West Africa. Malaysia is also a risk zone for Zika.

jscales@irishtimes.com

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.