How to travel comfortably with infants

The facilities for travelling with infants vary from airline to airline and you should check before booking. Children up to two years can usually travel for free or a percentage of the adult fare, usually 10 per cent, but are not entitled to a seat on the aircraft or luggage.

Aer Lingus allows 10kg checked baggage for infants on transatlantic services. You can take a buggy, car seat, booster seat or travel cot and any food and requirements for the flight. A folding buggy is easier to manoeuvre. Check with the airline that you can take it to the door of the aircraft and retrieve it on arrival there. You may have to check it in, that varies from airport to airport.

Infants will have to travel on your lap or in a bassinet. Book a bassinet and bulkhead seat in advance if you can. Some airlines will allocate these only when you check in. You can book a seat for under twos directly with the airline, prices vary.

This guide by Skyscanner will give an indication of what you can take and how much an extra seat will cost. https://www.skyscanner.net/news/flying-babies.

All babies need a passport to fly internationally. If flying on a domestic service take the baby’s birth certificate. Allow plenty of time for check-in and security. Each stage of the journey is going to take longer than expected.

Bring extra food, nappies, clothes and dummies in case of delays. An empty Thermos is useful for getting hot water at the airport. Divide nappies and wipes into individual amounts for ease of changing. Pack medication in the carry-on luggage and bring pain relief if case of ear aches.

If you are on a connecting flight, allow plenty of time and ask the airline if there is assistance through the terminal. Being organised is the key to a successful and uneventful trip.

