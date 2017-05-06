How to make real coffee on the go

Geneva Touring S Radio

Classic radio styling surrounds contemporary digital radio hardware in Geneva’s rechargeable Touring S model. Designed to fling in a weekend bag or carry-on case, it’s got six FM and six DAB presets – offering potentially hundreds of stations to choose from – with up to 20 hours of playing from a full charge. Its body is aluminium (this is a Swiss design, remember) with neodymium speaker drivers delivering decent sonics. It can also work as a portable Bluetooth speaker, paired with your smartphone, so all your playlists are on tap too. €199, eu.genevalab.com

Stanley Classic Vacuum Travel Press

We are more likely call it a cafetière rather than a French press, but the result can be the same: proper freshly-made coffee out on a hike, camping or picnicking. And, once made, thanks to Stanley’s famous vacuum flask insulation, it’ll stay hot for up to four hours. Or long enough to have reached the destination pub. It works like a standard cafetière: add ground coffee (if you haven’t forgotten it), hot water and then push the filter press down and you’re set. With a leakproof lid and robust stainless steel body. €63 from amazon.co.uk

Horizn Smart Luggage

It’s no surprise smart luggage is becoming more and more commonplace. The advantages of being able to make a stab at tracking lost luggage yourself or keeping your myriad electronics topped up en route make sense in a connected world. Berlin brand Horizn has a concise travel range, of which this featured Model H is part. It’s a hard-shell, with a removable and rechargeable battery. There’s an optional GPS tracker that geolocates your suitcase worldwide. Otherwise, it’s a premium German build: 360-degree spinner wheels, TSA-approved lock, tough polycarbonate shell, oh, and a lifetime guarantee.

