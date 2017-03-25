How to beat the luggage carousel lottery

Bibelib suitcase covers

The luggage carousel can seem like a lucky dip when yet another black wheelie doppleganger joins the circling parade. Bibelib has a range of brightly coloured and patterned covers to separate your case from the masses. The fabric is stretchy to accommodate up to 80cm (33”) models. A TSA-approved lock adds an extra layer of security – and each cover comes with a unique QR code that you can register along with contact details. This should make tracking easier if it goes walkabout, with the distinctive cover and online database. And given over 30 million cases are misplaced annually, every little trail of crumbs helps.

€50 from bibelib.com

Reliefband: the brain is triggered via the vagus nerve to moderate the symptoms of nausea

Apparently this technology was first cleared by the FDA in 1999. Reliefband is designed to help alleviate travel sickness by means of “neuromodulation”, where it sends pulses to the median nerve in the wrist. The clinically proven bio-logic is that these trigger the brain via the vagus nerve to moderate the symptoms of nausea. The back of the band has a pair of contacts, and a dab of gel (sold separately) on your wrist aids conductivity. Some have found the “mild” tingling associated with Reliefband not quite mild enough, and it can be adjusted. However, travel sickness can be such a pain it may well be the lesser of two evils.

$100 from reliefband.com

Sensu artist brush and stylus

Sensu artist brush and stylus: the synthetic brush hairs are specially permeated with conductive properties

If you’re a holiday sketcher and considering a digital dabble, Sensu’s two-in-one stylus and brush offers a degree of subtlety and control a simple stylus can’t. The synthetic brush hairs are specially permeated with conductive properties, a learning from cosmetic brushes. It’s surprisingly responsive after a bit of practice, and works on the most popular touchscreens, including Nexus, Galaxy, Surface and Apple.

$40 from amazon.com

